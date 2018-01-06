

Time for a review of Oslo: A self-imposed tragedy Jay Shapiro thinks that the people who implemented the Oslo Agreement should be ashamed.

Reuters Arafat and Rabin shake hands after signing of Israeli-PLO peace accord Jay Shapiro claims that Israel politicians who created the Oslo Agreements are still involved in the public scene. They should remove themselves because of their historical disgrace, he opines.



