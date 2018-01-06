

The double burden of American citizens living in Israel American citizens living in Israel means dual tax compliance, including filing the FBAR. Contact Editor Douglas Goldstein,

Thinkstock US passport (illustrative) Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Eli Noff, U.S.-based CPA and cross-border attorney, explain the importance of being tax compliant in two countries. Eli explains the importance of the FBAR and how those who are not currently in compliance with U.S. tax laws can get back into the system.



Read this before you filing your U.S. taxes: Doug has a Checklist of “Tax and Investment Reminders for Americans Living in Israel” that will make filing your current U.S. taxes easier, and raise the big question issues you should be thinking about.



