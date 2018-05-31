Ceasefire on the Gaza border - can we count on that?

Yossi Kuperwasser, the former director general of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs and former head of the research division in IDF Military Intelligence, said that it can be assumed that there is a de facto ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but “the question is, is it going to be stable?”

“In 2014, everyone intervened. America brought Turkey and Qatar, supporters of Hamas, to be partners to bring about a new arrangement and it took a long time. Now, Saudi Arabia the UAE and Egypt are the more prominent forces in the Arab world and the approach of the American administration to what is happening in Gaza is quite different than its predecessor.” he said.

He add that “The entire setting is not helping Hamas. In 2014 they believed they could achieve something that lasted 55 days. this time they understand there is nothing to gain.”