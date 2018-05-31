'They have been lying about me for 20 years'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's wife Sara Netanyahu responded Thursday former Prime Minister's Office director-general Eli Gruner's assertions that she attacked him following his dismissal.

"I have no words to describe the hallucination of lies that have been going on for more than 20 years." She added that these are "tendentious lies, the Israeli media treats me so badly. The size of the proportion shows how petty, delusional, and small it is."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I hope that the Israeli media will once say a real word about my wife Sarah as a wife, a mother, a daughter, someone who does so many good things for the Israeli public."