Watch: The boy who made White House spokeswoman cry

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was moved to tears when a 13-year-old boy asked her a question about gun violence during a White House press briefing Thursday.

"At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects mine and other students' mental health is the worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" the boy asked.

Sanders answered with tears in her eyes: "I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I am sorry that you feel that way."

"This administration takes it seriously, and the School Safety Commission that the president convened is meeting this week, in an official meeting to discuss the best way forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools, to make them feel safe and their parents feel good about dropping them off."