Ireland to host anti-Israel terrorist

Terrorist who hijacked flight to Israel, attempted to hijack El Al flight, to be hosted by Irish government.

The Irish government has invited an Arab terrorist for an official visit to the island nation, drawing criticism from Israeli lawmakers.

Leila Khaled, a terrorist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was involved in a series of airplane hijackings which targeted Israel in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

In 1969, was part of a terrorist cell which hijacked TWA Flight 840 from Rome to Tel Aviv, forcing the plane to land in Syria.

A year later, Khaled participated in the attempted hijacking of El Al Flight 219 from Amsterdam to New York. After the hijacking attempt was foiled. Khaled was arrested, but later released by British authorities following a subsequent hijacking.

Khaled is expected to visit Ireland next week.

Israeli ministers reportedly are planning to file an official protest against Ireland over the invitation.