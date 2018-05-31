'You want peace? Condemn Hamas'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely visits kindergarten hit by Gaza mortar where kids cannot go because of all the shrapnel.





Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely published a video which was recorded at the kindergarten which was struck by a mortar fired by terrorists in the Gaza Strip Tuesday.

"Yesterday morning, when I took my two young girls to kindergarten, this kindergarten was under a terror attack," Hotovely said. "Over 100 rockets were shot at the beautiful, amazing place that is supposed to be the safest place for children."

"This kindergarten is only a few meters away from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip. The children here are four and five years old. Hamas and Islamic Jihad think that those children don't deserve to live.

"That is the reason why Israel has to defend its borders.

"In the last few weeks, all the terror attacks on our border had only one cause - the targeting of those young children and trying to create a horrible massacre.

"The reason this playground is empty today and the children are not playing here is because the whole place is full of shrapnel. The shrapnel marks are still on the walls here, and you can see it everywhere," she said.

"In 2005, Israel pulled out from the Gaza Strip. The international community was hoping for a better future for the Palestinians. They got the opportunity to choose their own leadership.

"But unfortunately, in 2006, in Democratic elections, they chose Hamas as their leaders. What we have seen in the last few weeks is the result of the fact that Gaza is being controlled by a cruel terror organization, Hamas.

"I call on my friends in the International Community: If you really want to see peace and a better future, condemn the aggressor, condemn Hamas. Hamas is shooting at our children. Hamas is using the Palestinian children.

"As a mother I can say that if I want to see a better future for my children , we need to make sure that Hamas won;t be in power."