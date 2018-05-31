'Reservists leave their wives and children for a month'

The soldiers and commanders of reserve battalion 8109 (Regev) of the Samaria Regional Brigade left their wives and children at home, left their businesses and studies during the summer break, and came to operational employment in the Samaria area.

During the operational employment there was an emergency preparedness exercise. In preparation for the exercise, a regiment was established in the area of ​​fire in the Jordan Valley, aimed at mobilizing the battalion and preparing it in the most professional and efficient manner for routine and emergency situations.

During the exercise, all of the battalion's brigades went down to the firing zone in the valley and practiced shooting at artificial targets, various extreme scenarios, and prepared for various threats the IDF may face on future battlefields.

Brigadier General (Res.) Arik Popov described the regiment's regiment commander, Brigadier General (res.) Arik Popov, as saying: "It is very exciting to meet civilians who leave routine life in their homes and stand ready to carry out intensive operational work in Judea and Samaria. They leave behind everything, their wives and children, private businesses, piles of work or study, when they are called to serve the flag."

"The soldiers and the commanders spent a month of their time, carried out exercises and professional preparations, worked day and night in the defense sectors of the settlements and the deputies and thwarted every night terror activity that threatens our home. The battalion thwarted many attacks with the help of precise intelligence and the combat readiness of the soldiers at the edge. Did the necessary and beyond to protect the residents of the State of Israel."

The battalion commander, Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Guy Rousseau summed up the exercise successfully. "The essence of the exercise was readiness for various scenarios, the practice of a combat procedure for the soldiers and commanders, and the orientation and operation in the field. I am proud of the soldiers and commanders who came to operational employment and went through the exercise with their families at home.

"The effort to contribute is evident in a significant and successful exercise, and beyond that, the battalion is active in operational excellence and carries out offensive operations and significant night activities that thwart attacks on the home front."





