Haredi MK: Lower the price of food sold in hospitals

UTJ MK complains of high price of food sold on hospital grounds, Dep. Health Minister says he told hospitals to offer affordable options.

MK Yakov Asher (UTJ) submitted to the Knesset an urgent proposal to lower the prices of food sold in Israeli hospitals.

Speaking at a Knesset meeting, Asher said, "This follows the trend of the 'trapped customer,' who comes to the hospital and sometimes needs to remain for days or weeks, or even months, with one family member or other, and he's trapped."

"He's trapped by the vending machines, he's trapped by the cafeterias, and he's trapped by the kiosks, where the prices truly are high."

Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) said, "The Health Ministry sees great importance in and worries about the welfare of patients and their families, who arrive at the hospitals."

"Immediately when I took office, I told the hospitals to place service carts, and to sell drinks and sandwiches for 6 NIS ($1.60) each. After seeing the notes and questions presented, I promise to look into the issue again soon, and see if the guidelines were implemented."