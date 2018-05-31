Watch: Likud minister prays at Lubavitcher Rebbe's gravesite

Miri Regev visits Lubavitcher Rebbe's gravesite, prays for residents of southern Israel and for IDF soldiers and commanders.

Miri Regev at the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Thursday visited the gravesite of the seventh Lubvaticher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

"I'm happy to begin my work visit in New York here, at the gravesite of the righteous Lubavitcher Rebbe," Regev said.

"I pray here in support of the IDF's soldiers and commanders, in support of the residents of southern Israel, and I wish all of Israel health, happiness, and satisfaction."





Loading....





Between Monday night and Wednesday morning, over 110 rockets and mortars were fired from Gaza into Israel, injuring eleven Israelis. Three of those injured were IDF soldiers.

In response, Israel hit over 65 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets, including tunnels stretching into Israeli territory.