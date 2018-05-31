State to notify before returning terrorists' bodies

Deputy Director of the Supreme Court department of the State Prosecutor Avi Milikovsky told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the state would give advance notice of 72 hours before transferring every body of a terrorist to burial.



The announcement was made following a petition filed by the Goldin family and a request for an interim injunction against the release of the body of Hamas terrorist Aziz Aweisat for burial.



According to the state's announcement, a petition was filed this morning demanding the return of the body of the terrorist Aziz Aweisat to his family for burial.

"If the government implements the cabinet's decisions in full, it will put effective pressure on Hamas that will lead to the return of the sons, and we as a family will not have to petition the Supreme Court," the Goldin family said.



The petition was filed through the family's legal advisors, Prof. Aviad Hacohen, Adv. Oded Svorai and the legal clinics at Shaarei Mishpat Umada College.



It should be noted that in December 2014, the Jerusalem District Court convicted Aweisat of ten attempted murders in a plea bargain. Among other things, Aweisat admitted that in March he attacked a haredi Jew with an ax near the Western Wall and wounded him. Two years later, Aweisat cut gas pipes in the neighborhoods of Gilo and Armon Hanatziv in order to create an explosion that would kill the residents, in revenge for Israel's activity on the Temple Mount and Operation Protective Edge.

Aweisat was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and a few weeks ago he attacked a warden, poured boiling water over him and beat him with a kettle. The warden suffered severe burns to his upper body. As a result of a heart problem, Aweisat was hospitalized at Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tzrifin and died last week.