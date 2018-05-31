In a tribute event for the security, emergency and rescue forces in the Jerusalem District held at Jerusalem City Hall ZAKA volunteers on Wednesday received a medal of excellence for their dedication, professionalism, leadership, heroism and personal example during the year Jewish year of 5778 (2017-2018).

Volunteers Yechiel Oering and Nissim Peretz were selected as the outstanding ZAKA volunteers of the Jerusalem District, received a certificate of appreciation by Mayor Nir Barkat, Deputy Commander of Jerusalem Police District Brigadier-General Eli Kaziri and ZAKA Jerusalem's Benzi Oering.

Barkat thanked the members of the security, emergency and rescue forces on behalf of the city's residents.

"The residents of Jerusalem thank the members of the security forces, the emergency forces, the rescue forces, and ZAKA for their quiet work throughout the year. They spend days and nights ensuring security, saving lives and increasing the sense of security for the city's residents and its many visitors. It is their dedication and commitment that helps us continue our routine in the city, " he said.

ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav said, "It is heartwarming to see the appreciation and esteem that is shown to the dedicated volunteers for their activities in the field for the benefit of the wider community. I was particularly moved to see Yechiel Oering, son of the veteran Jerusalem commander Benzi, among the honorees – a second generation of ZAKA volunteers.”





Loading....



