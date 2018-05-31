Watch: The melody that swept the Hasidim

Rebbe dances at grandson's wedding for more than hour to melody he composed day earlier and captivated thousands of Hasidim.





Thousands of Belzer Hasidim participated in the wedding celebration of the grandson of the Belzer Rebbe, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokach, held in Kiryat Belaz in Jerusalem.

Rabbis and public figures took part in the wedding, including Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and MK Bezalel Smotrich, who came to shake hands and wish Mazal Tov congratulations to the Rebbe.

Facing local elections, potential candidates for Jerusalem Mayor Ze'ev Elkin and Deputy Mayor Yossi Deitch also arrived.

The crowning glory was recorded when during the Mitzva Tantz - the "Mitzva Dance" held towards the end of the wedding where according to Hasidic tradition the souls of generations of ancestors are present to celebrate - the Rebbe danced for over an hour to a melody he composed a day earlier, and swept the thousands of Chasidim with him to the words: "For we are your people and you are our G-d; We are your children and you are our Father; We are your servants and you are our master; we are your community and you are our portion" (from Yom Kippur prayers).





