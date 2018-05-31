Fire breaks out in singer's home as result of an exploding phone charger; 'I was saved by a miracle'.

Fire broke out last night in the home of singer Lipa Schmeltzer in the town of Monsey, New York, as a result of a phone charger that exploded.

Schmeltzer recently put the house up for sale together with his synagogue. He says during the night he woke up in a panic as the fire began to burn his leg.

צילום: יוני קמפינסקי Lipa Schmeltzer

"I went to sleep at night with my cell phone next to me, connected to the charger and placed on my mattress," Schmeltzer told the Behadrei Haredim website. "At 6 AM I woke up with a burnt smell and found that my mattress and bed were on fire.

"I woke up in a panic and I saw that my leg was on fire. I felt I was going to die from the heat; my daughter called the fire and rescue forces, and my son managed to throw the burning mattress out of the window. Baruch Hashem, no one was physically injured except for minor burns on my legs."