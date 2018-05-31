Clinton: I'd like to run Facebook

Former presidential candidate asked which company she would like to run, and doesn't hesitate to give her answer.

Former US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would apparently be happy to run Facebook in Mark Zuckerberg’s stead.

While at Harvard University last Friday to receive the prestigious Radcliffe Medal, which honors those who have “had a transformative impact on society,” Clinton was asked which company she would want to be CEO of.

Without hesitating, she answered “Facebook.”

"It's the biggest news platform in the world," she explained. "Most people in our country get their news - true or not - from Facebook."

Clinton was apparently also alluding to a claim she has made repeatedly since the election, that Russia planted “fake news” in Facebook to harm her candidacy.

The connection between Clinton and Facebook has mainly been manifested until now through Facebook’s support for Clinton. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer, publicly supported Clinton’s candidacy, while Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz raised almost 30 million dollars to defeat Donald Trump.

Other Facebook employees donated a total of over 114,000 dollars to Clinton’s election campaign - more than to any other candidate.