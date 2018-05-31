Melania Trump: 'Rest assured, I feel great'

US first lady dispels rumors following her extended public absence. 'Working hard on behalf of children & the American people!'

US First Lady Melania Trump dispelled rumors following her extended absence from public appearances due to kidney surgery.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," she tweeted. "Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

Two weeks ago, Melania was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and the First Lady remained under hospital care for a week.

At the time of the operation, Prime Minister and Sara Netanyahu sent Melania wishes for a full recovery.

“Sara and I send @FLOTUS Melania Trump our warmest wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” the prime minister tweeted.