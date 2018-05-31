Melania Trump: 'Rest assured, I feel great'

US first lady dispels rumors following her extended public absence. 'Working hard on behalf of children & the American people!'

Ido Ben Porat,

US First Lady Melania Trump dispelled rumors following her extended absence from public appearances due to kidney surgery.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," she tweeted. "Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

Two weeks ago, Melania was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and the First Lady remained under hospital care for a week.

At the time of the operation, Prime Minister and Sara Netanyahu sent Melania wishes for a full recovery.

“Sara and I send @FLOTUS Melania Trump our warmest wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” the prime minister tweeted.




