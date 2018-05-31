Germany: No justification for attacks on Israel

Germany condemns Hamas and Islamic Jihad following barrage of more than 80 rockets and mortars on southern Israel.

Germany on Wednesday condemned the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups after they fired a barrage of more than 80 rockets and mortars from Gaza toward southern Israel.

“Germany unequivocally condemns the escalation of violence. There is no justification, under any circumstances, for the continuation of the massive mortar attack on Israel from Gaza,” said a statement from the German embassy in Israel.

“Especially malicious was the firing of a large portion of the rockets at Israeli cities and communities exactly during the hours of heavy traffic when people go to work. As a result of that barrage, a kindergarten was hit, among others. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery. It is Israel’s right to (preserve) its security, defend its borders and respond proportionately to attacks,” it added.

The IDF delivered struck dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets on Tuesday night in retaliation for the rocket fire. One of the targets destroyed was a terror tunnel stretching 900 meters into Israeli territory.

The rocket attacks have been widely condemned by world leaders. English Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt wrote on Twitter, Indiscriminate attacks against civilians, especially those that risk killing or injuring children, are completely unacceptable under any circumstances.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a similar condemnation.

"Israel has every right to defend itself against these deplorable attacks by the terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Our thoughts are with everyone affected today," he tweeted.

The European Union also condemned the continuing rocket and mortar fire from Gaza.

“The rocket and mortar fire by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel must stop immediately. Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are completely unacceptable under any circumstances,” said an EU statement.

“A de-escalation of this dangerous situation is urgently needed to ensure that civilians' lives are protected. Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to live in peace, security and dignity: the cycle of violence and despair has to be broken with a genuine political process,” the statement continued.

A similar condemnation came from Austria, whose government spokesman tweeted, “Mortar attacks against kindergartens and the civilian population of Israel is certainly not the way to solve any of Gaza's problems and must stop immediately.”

He stressed that “Austria is fully committed to Israel's security.”