ISIS claims stabbing attack in Belgium

Jihadist group says one of its "soldiers" killed two policewomen and a student in Belgian city of Liege.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Wednesday claimed one of its "soldiers" killed two policewomen and a student in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday, AFP reported

The group made the claim on its Amaq propaganda agency.

"The author of the attack on the city of Liege in Belgium is a soldier of the Islamic State," the group had said in a statement published on Amaq's Telegram account.

ISIS said "he led the attack in response to calls to target the countries of the U.S.-led international coalition," which is fighting the terror group mainly in Syria.

The attacker, identified as Benjamin Herman, repeatedly stabbed two policewomen in Liege on Tuesday before using their own firearms to kill them, according to investigators in Belgium.

The 31-year-old also shot dead a student sitting in a parked car in the center of the industrial city.

Amateur footage of the attack obtained by AFP showed the gunman shouting "Allahu Akbar" as he walked through the streets during the rampage.

ISIS last year claimed a stabbing attack in Brussels, in which a 30-year-old Somalian man stabbed soldiers with a machete before being shot dead.

Brussels has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent years. In June of 2017, an ISIS sympathizer set off a bomb at a Brussels Central Station.

In March 2016, terrorists affiliated with ISIS carried out a coordinated attack at Brussels Airport in Zaventem and Maalbeek metro station in the city, killing 32 people.