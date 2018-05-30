Netanyahu to Cabinet: We have the upper hand

PM says flare-up in which dozens of rockets and mortars were fired at Israel over, IDF dealt severe blow to Gaza terrorists.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the Security Cabinet Wednesday that the recent flare-up with Gaza ended with Israel having the upper hand.

The Cabinet convened following the firing of dozens of rockets and mortar shells at Israel by terrorist organizations in Gaza Tuesday.

In light of the criticism voiced by ministers and MKs on the manner and intensity of the IDF's response, the chief of staff present at the meeting presented the ministers with the positions that the IDF attacked in retaliation and claimed that these were quality targets and that the terrorist organizations were severely damaged.

According to reports, Chief of Staff Eizenkot told the cabinet that Israel had succeeded in preventing Iran from dragging the IDF into a broad confrontation in the Gaza Strip rather than focusing on the northern sector and Iran's attempts to establish a permanent military presence on Syrian soil.

Earlier this evening, the IDF Spokesperson issued a video summarizing the blow Israel had dealt the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket and mortar barrage.

The commander of the IDF Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said at a training course for commanders in Tze'elim: "We have attacked very high value targets ​​that we have been waiting for the opportunity to strike, and I think that at this point in time we have made a very great achievement here."

"On the other hand, we have to say that there were quite a few barrages that were fired at our outposts. Most of the rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome or fell in open areas. (There are) still deep deterrents against the terrorist organizations and Hamas, and as I said at the outset - they are unwilling to reach a broad campaign,"he added.