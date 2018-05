4 firefighting teams working to bring fire which closed exit from Jerusalem under control.

Four firefighting teams are working to take control of a fire in the wadi area of ​​Lifta, near the entrance to Jerusalem.

Four firefighting planes and four additional firefighters were dispatched to the scene because of the fact that the fire was spreading rapidly up the mountain, under the guise of the winds.

The road between Begin Road and the exit from Jerusalem was blocked due to the fire.