

'Dead' journalist shows up at news conference Russian journalist reportedly shot dead yesterday appears today at news conference, says murder was staged by Ukrainian law enforcement.

Istock Video camera Yesterday, Arkady Babchenko, a Russian journalist known as a strong opponent of the Kremlin, was reported to have been murdered in the doorway of his home in Kiev.



Today, Wednesday, the supposedly “dead” Babchenko surprised the press by convening a press conference and announcing that the entire assassination was staged by Ukrainian law enforcement.



During the press conference, he thanked the Ukrainian security services for saving his life.



The head of the Ukrainian security service said that the publication of Babechenko's death was intended to help capture the suspects who planned to kill him.













