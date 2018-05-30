Building permits granted for 450 units in Gush Etzion

The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration today administered some 450 permits for the construction of housing units throughout Gush Etzion.



The units approved are: 170 units in Neve Daniel, 84 in Kfar Eldad and another 38 in Kfar Etzion, in addition to the 150 approved by the council last time.



The Gush Etzion Council simultaneously continues to work on plans for 17,000 housing units throughout Gush Etzion, and says that it hopes to succeed in shortening the endless approval procedures and continuing the momentum in construction.

Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, said, "We thank the government for the hundreds of units that were approved today in Gush Etzion, together with some 2,500 units in the rest of Judea and Samaria. Even so, we again call on the government to remove all restrictions on construction in Judea and Samaria - we need a lot more! We will continue to submit more and more plans, we will continue to build, we will continue to develop Gush Etzion and we will work towards full sovereignty. "