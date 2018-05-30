Following the intense night of attacks that the residents of the Gaza vicinity experienced, MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) arrived for a tour organized by the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, accompanied by council head Alon Shuster.



During the tour he received an overview of what has been happening in the area of ​​the council for the last day since the last round of fighting began. He then went on to meet with residents of Kfar Aza together with the director general of the Kibbutz Industries Association and council member, Ophir Liebstein.



MK Cabel criticized the conduct of the prime minister and defense minister for leaving the decision of whether or not to attack up to Hamas: "Prime Minister Netanyahu promised the collapse of the Hamas regime in Gaza, he promised then. Defense Minister Liberman promised to eliminate Haniyeh within 48 hours, he promised then. Ministers are now promising to 'seriously consider the occupation of Gaza,' so they promise. And here we are again at war in the south - no [vague reports] and no fake news! The residents of the south are under fire and the government continues to promise and promise."

MK Cabel mentioned that Netanyahu, in his position as chairman of the opposition in 2008, said completely different things: “‘We must not allow Hamas time to organize and act. The State of Israel, an entire country is groveling before a city of terrorists. We have so much power, the citizens are strong, but what is not here is a strong government’ ... I did not say that, that's what Netanyahu said. "

He added, "Time after time, Netanyahu has surrendered to Hamas. He has been doing this for years, but with impressive acrobatics he deceives the public and conveys confidence and power. Today the bluff is revealed and everyone understands that Netanyahu is only strong in words. According to the arrogant words of Netanyahu and Liberman, Haniyeh should have been in the ground a long time ago. In the meantime, what the residents of the south are getting is the reality of rockets in their homes and tremendous uncertainty about the future. Netanyahu aspires to replace the regime 1600 kilometers from here but cannot eradicate a terror gang 1600 meters from here!”

“Mister Defense and the Minister of Defense placed the security of the residents of the area in the hands of Hamas - quiet will be met with quiet and if Israel is bombed, it will respond. [This is] hit and run policy. Hamas must not be given the keys to the bomb shelters, residents of the Gaza region are not the bulletproof vest of the no-strategy government."