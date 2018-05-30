Jerusalem boy complains of back pain, receives shocking news

Little did Mendy Mizlish's parents know that their son's complaints of back pains last year marked the beginning of a difficult journey.

When 14-year-old Mendy Mizlish began complaining of back pain last year, his parents assumed a quick check-up would give them answers. Little did they know, it was the beginning of a long and winding road, which they are still on today.

After various tests and x-rays in the hospital, it was discovered that Mendy had a tumor in his spine, and a serious spinal disorder referred to in Hebrew as “spheresus.” The condition has continued to deteriorate, as Mendy has become more overwhelmed by pain and less able to move over time.

Now, at just 15 years old, his life is run by pain. Desperate for answers, his parents have consulted Israel’s leading rabbanim and medical professionals. The Mizlish family has been advised to fly to Boston Children’s Hospital, where a specialized surgeon can perform an operation which could save the boy’s life.

For months the family kept the story quiet, valuing their privacy during this painful time. However now they have made the brave and vulnerable decision to go public, in hopes of saving Mendy’s life.

“The cost of expenses is $45,000. It would be very easy to give up, and to say that there’s no way we’ll ever find such money,” says an open letter on the family’s campaign page. “But as a mom, seeing my child suffer, I know that I will never give up.”

Those who want to help Mendy can do so here for a limited time.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN