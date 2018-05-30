Conquer, defeat, and eliminate

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home), who serves as a member of Israel's Security Cabinet, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the recent rocket attacks on southern Israel.

"The escalation in southern Israel over the past two days is not isolated," Yogev said. "You can place it in the broader context, of what has happened since the Disengagement (in 2005 - ed.). This morning I told my friends in the Zionist Union: If you don't know how to admit to the mistake of the Disengagement, you won't know how to have security and stability."

Yogev also suggested conquering Gaza, bringing Hamas to its knees, and eliminating Hamas leaders.

"We need to place a civilian government [there] and settle, in order to ensure stability and security," he said. "That is my vision, and the vision of many others like me, but it's not the vision of the State of Israel's policy leaders. In the current reality, we need to defeat Hamas. But not right now, since we have other fronts, such as Iran and Hezbollah, and we need to set priorities."

"Hamas has joined Islamic Jihad in firing at Israel yesterday.. We needed to hit them hard, and we needed to hit their leaders harder. But instead of focusing on protecting the towns around Gaza and developing them, the State of Israel prefers to play the game. But it's obvious that we have the upper hand."

Yogev also explained that Iran is completely involved in terror activities against Israel.

"Iran decides for both Islamic Jihad and Hamas, and some of the rockets which hit Israel were Iranian-made. The Prime Minister will left for Europe, in order to place the Gaza front where it belongs, and bring the world's attention to Iran. The day will come when we deal with Gaza."

However, he also said that it is too early to know whether the fighting will continue.

"It is in Hamas' interests to stop.... They have already hit a kindergarten and a home, and the fact that no one was killed is a miracle. It's time to hit Hamas' leaders, and we should do it earlier, rather than later."