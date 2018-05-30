Gaza Division Commander strengthens Negev high school students

'I wear this uniform so that you can go to school - that is my mission every day.'

Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs today visited the Gottwirth Mekif Klali Amit High School in Sderot and spoke to the students . The visit was attended by Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Acting Chairman of the Union of Local Authorities and Chairman of the Development Towns' Forum and Mayor of Dimona Benny Biton, Tal Toren, and Mekif Klali Amit High School Manager Ed die Dagan.

Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs said: “The civilians of the Gaza Strip are victims of the rule of Hamas, the terrorist organization funded by Iran. Instead of taking care of the well-being of the people of Gaza, Hamas invests its money in terror and exploits its population.