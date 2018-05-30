Gaza Division Commander strengthens Negev high school students

Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs today visited the Gottwirth Mekif Klali Amit High School in Sderot and spoke to the students. The visit was attended by Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Acting Chairman of the Union of Local Authorities and Chairman of the Development Towns' Forum and Mayor of Dimona Benny Biton, Tal Toren, and Mekif Klali Amit High School Manager Eddie Dagan.
Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs said: “The civilians of the Gaza Strip are victims of the rule of Hamas, the terrorist organization funded by Iran. Instead of taking care of the well-being of the people of Gaza, Hamas invests its money in terror and exploits its population.
"We’re here, a strong military. We’ll continue to deter the enemy and thwart acts of terror so that you arrive safely at school and study for your exams. I wear this uniform so that you can go to school - that is my mission every day. Thousands of soldiers from intelligence, armor, air force, and infantry are here to guard you. It is your responsibility to obey the orders and instructions of the Home Front Command and to pay attention to those around you."
