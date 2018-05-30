Life under fire:
'Zionism is in the residents' blood here'

Nursery school teacher: 'Who guarantees we get to kindergarten safely?' Sdot Negev mayor: '1,000 missiles won't stop us from settling here.'

Mordechai Sones,

Man walks dog past Iron Dome battery near Sderot, Israel
Man walks dog past Iron Dome battery near Sderot, Israel
Following a situation assessment, Home Front Command decided to allow studies this morning in Gaza area schools and kindergartens.

Dozens of rockets were fired at Israel during the night with a total of more than 100 rockets and mortar shells fired in the past 24 hours.

Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha nursery school teacher and Ami'oz resident Smadar Bouaron told Army Radio: "I don't understand who guarantees we'll get to kindergarten safely; the real fear is the way to kindergarten - that's impossible to protect. Now I'm supposed to be on my way to work; I don't know what to do," she said.

Rocket attacks
Sdot Negev Regional Council head Tamir Idan broadcast an optimistic message this morning, saying "Zionism is in the blood of the residents here - no one will make us give up - not a hundred and not a thousand missiles will make us stop settling this place."

"We mustn't fall apart - the children depend on us," explained Kibbutz Urim resident Dr. Julia Chaitin in an interview with Army Radio. "For the children's sake we show them we're all right - because that's what sustains them. The problem is that this is an impossible situation."



