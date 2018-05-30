Ahead of the United Nations (UN) Security Council's emergency meeting on Wednesday, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon called on the Council to officially designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Wednesday's meeting was called to discuss the latest terror attacks on Israel from Gaza.

"The fact that the Security Council is finally meeting to discuss the attacks by Hamas on the citizens of Israel is a positive development, but heinous acts of terror must be met with actions, not just words," Danon said.

"I call on the Security Council to officially designate Hamas a terrorist organization.

"It is high time that the international community combat the Palestinian masterminds of terror with the same tools and same vigor they use against Al-Qaeda and ISIS."

Since Tuesday morning, over 100 rockets and mortars have been fired from Gaza towards Israel. One of these struck a kindergarten shortly before students were set to arrive, and another damaged a home. Three IDF soldiers suffered wounds due to shrapnel, and reports say three Israeli civilians were wounded as well.