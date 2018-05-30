Austria condemns rocket attacks on Israel

Austria on Tuesday condemned the mortar and rocket attacks from Gaza towards southern Israel, after a barrage of more than 80 rockets and mortars were fired.

“Mortar attacks against kindergartens and the civilian population of Israel is certainly not the way to solve any of Gaza's problems and must stop immediately,” said Austrian government spokesman Peter Launsky in a tweet.

He stressed that “Austria is fully committed to Israel's security.”

Tuesday’s barrages began with the launching of 28 mortar shells at Israel communities near Gaza early in the morning. One mortar struck near a kindergarten shortly before the children were to arrive for class.

The IDF responded to the continuing rocket attacks with a series of airstrikes against terrorist targets in Gaza. At least 25 Hamas targets were hit on Tuesday night, including sheds of drones used for terror purposes, a rocket manufacturing workshop, advanced naval weaponry, military compounds, training facilities, and a munitions manufacturing site.

Also on Tuesday, the European Union condemned the continuing rocket and mortar fire from Gaza toward southern Israel.

“The rocket and mortar fire by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel must stop immediately. Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are completely unacceptable under any circumstances,” said an EU statement.

“A de-escalation of this dangerous situation is urgently needed to ensure that civilians' lives are protected. Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to live in peace, security and dignity: the cycle of violence and despair has to be broken with a genuine political process,” the statement continued.