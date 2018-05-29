Investigative journalist predicts kindergarten rocket attack

Laura Loomer films warning from kindergarten later hit by rocket fire, drawing jeers from colleagues.

Contact Editor
Mordechai Sones,

Kindergarten hit by mortar fire
Kindergarten hit by mortar fire
Flash 90

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer filmed a report on the situation in southern Israel from a kindergarten that actually came under attack just three weeks later.

Gaza Muslims fired a barrage of 28 mortar shells at southern Israel this morning, with area residents awakening to sirens at 7:00 a.m. They reported hearing explosions and were asked to remain in protected spaces.

"Imagine being a child & having 15 seconds to run for your life on the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists less than 1 mile away fire a rocket into your home on Israel’s side of the border," Loomer tweeted.

"I’m on the Gaza Strip, & this is the reality many innocent Jewish people face everyday."

Loomer broadcast the video from a playground to illustrate its juxtaposition with a bomb shelter. Running from the swing to the echoing bomb-shelter chamber, Loomer suggests to "imagine if your child had 15 seconds to run for their life before getting killed by Hamas terrorists."

"When I made this video when I was in Israel 3 weeks ago, leftist Israeli reporters laughed at me.

"This AM, this same kibbutz & this same playground & an Israeli kindergarten on the Gaza Strip were attacked w/ Hamas rockets."

Loomer, who has remained undaunted by criticism of her coverage by those who disagree with her politics, was equally blunt regarding her accurate prediction in this case: "I have a habit of reporting the truth before others."




Tags:Hamas, rocket and mortar attacks, kindergarden, Gaza -area communities




top