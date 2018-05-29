Senior Hamas leaders in hiding

IDF spokesperson says Hamas leadership went into hiding when ongoing missile and mortar barrage began.

IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis delivered a special statement following the escalation in the south and continued rocket fire from Gaza towards Israeli communities.

"What we saw today from the morning is a severe terror attack on the State of Israel, which shows a loss of control by Hamas after it failed to cross the fence - it chooses the path of terror," the IDF spokesman said.

"We carried out three waves of attack on dozens of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including weapons manufacturing sites and several tunnels, and the attacks will intensify as much as necessary. Senior Hamas figures are hiding, and they know why," Manlis added.

Dozens of rockets and mortar shells have been fired at Israeli territory over the course of the day Tuesday.

At least three IDF soldiers were wounded by shrapnel from rocket strikes Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, a mortar fired from Gaza struck near a kindergarten on the Gaza border.

Both the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations claimed responsibility for the continuing attacks.