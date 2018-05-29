'We will react strongly to all fire from Gaza'

PM, Defense Minister, and defense establishment meet to discuss firing of dozens of rockets from Gaza.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a security consultation Tuesday in his office in Jerusalem, together with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The consultation lasted for three hours and was attended by all the heads of the defense establishment and senior intelligence officials.

A senior political source said that "Israel views the attacks very seriously, and Hamas is responsible for all the attacks." He added: "We are not going to escalate, but the IDF will react strongly to every shooting from the Gaza Strip and will exact the price from them."

Terrorists from Gaza fired dozens of rockets and mortar shells at southern communities Tuesday. An IDF soldier who was moderately wounded was evacuated to Soroka Hospital and is currently being operated upon. Two other lightly wounded soldiers were released from the hospital.