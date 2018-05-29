Transportation Minister says situation with Gaza will get worse, Israel closer to war than any time since 2014.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Tuesday that the IDF would not hesitate to attack any place from which rockets were fired at Israel.

"Every place from which the terrorist organizations fire into Israeli territory is a legitimate target for attacking the air force, with all that entails. On behalf of all the people of Israel, I wish to commend the soldiers and commanders of the IDF for the dedication and determination and the residents of the Gaza vicinity for their steadfastness and to act in every way to ensure security and quiet for the citizens of Israel.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said in an interview with Army Radio that "we are near the brink of war since Operation Protective Edge - we are not interested in this and the other side is not, but we have a red line." He stressed: "Toward evening, the situation will worsen."

Brig. Gen. Ronen Manlis, said that "Hamas is trying to divert the citizens from their anger and it must be angry with Israel because it has lost control over the residents inside the Strip. Hamas has failed underground and is now trying to succeed above it. "



"We have no intention of accepting this attack and intend to restore quiet to the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip. Our action is very broad and will continue as necessary."

Several barrages of rockets and mortars were fired at Israel by Gaza terrorists Tuesday. At least three people have been injured in the attacks, all IDF soldiers.

The Ministry of Education canceled tours that were supposed to take place within a distance of up to 15 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.