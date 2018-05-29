Tweeter of black woman subway anti-Semitic rant regrets posting

'I regret posting now, because everyone has run rampant with the "angry black woman" narrative, and it’s really disheartening.'

The man who posted a video that went viral of a black woman haranguing an observant Jewish man on a Bronx subway train says he regrets posting the video.

In the video, the black woman standing on the crowded train is angry that the Jewish man called her a racist after she said that if a Jewish family had gotten on the train, someone would have stood up for them so that they could sit down.

“You said I’m racist so you tell me what I’m being racist towards … because you’re Jewish and I said if a Jewish family got on here, somebody would have got up. That is not a racist statement. That is a factual statement,” the woman shouted.

During the two-minute video clip filmed on a cellphone, she told the man that Judaism is not a race but a religion, so therefore her statement could not be racist.

“We are different. Understand that. You know why? Because your people treat my people different in our community,” the woman also shouted.

Chris French, who posted the video on Twitter using the handle Harry Plotter, in a subsequent tweet said he didn’t think the video would go as viral as it has.

“I myself have been called racist just for posting, which is weak, but no matter,” he said. ” I regret posting now, because everyone has run rampant with the ‘angry black woman’ narrative, and it’s really disheartening.”

He added: “I ask you all, is Anti-Semetism [sic] a real thing? Yes. Is being human a real thing? Yes. Is gentrification a real thing? Yes. Is prejudice a real thing? Yes. Let’s ask ourselves these tough questions before hitting send on a tweet. Be blessed y’all.”

Arutz Sheva identified the man as Yossi Wolfe, 31, a software engineer for The Wall Street Journal.

Wolfe told Arutz Sheva that the woman started her rant after another African-American woman with three small children boarded the train and could not find a seat, and was not offered one.

The woman began her rant by asking why no one was getting up for the young family, adding “If it was a Jewish family, y’all would have gotten up!” Wolfe then said to her, “Can we please not make this a racist thing?”

The video, which was first posted on Thursday, has been viewed at least 156,000 times and has nearly 2,700 likes.