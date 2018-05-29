'Israel will act to save its citizens' lives'

Israeli Consul in New York Danny Dayan responds to firing of mortars at kindergarten, firing of rockets, and discovery of Gaza terror tunnel

Israeli Consul General in New York Dani Dayan condemned the attacks on Israel by Gaza terrorists Tuesday.

"This morning dozens of mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip on Israeli towns and villages, one of which exploded in a kindergarten," Dayan wrote on his Twitter account.

"This is a continuation of Hamas's and the Islamic Jihad's terrorist activity, which includes hundreds of recent incidents in which the groups planted explosive devices, launched Molotov cocktails, attempted to cross the fence, committed arson and shot at Israeli forces," he continued.

"In response to the mortar fire from Gaza, the IDF has targeted 35 terror objectives in seven sites belonging to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip: military compounds, munition storage warehouses, naval targets and terrorist command centers.

"As part of the attack, a Hamas offensive terror tunnel was neutralized in the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid crossing. The tunnel passes from Gaza into Egyptian territory and from there crosses into Israeli territory. This is the 10th tunnel neutralized since last October.

Dayan wrote that "Israel views attacks on its residents with severity and will continue to act with determination to save lives and protect the security of its citizens, as any other country would. Hamas bears complete responsibility for attacks from the Gaza Strip."

At least three people have been injured by shrapnel from rockets fired at Israel from Gaza Tuesday. In addition, United Hatzalah reported that its Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit volunteers have treated 10 people in various communities in the Gaza periphery who have suffered emotional shock due to the barrage of rockets and the resulting iron dome interceptions.