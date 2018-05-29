Greenblatt: 'Hamas has failed – all it can offer is terror'

Special US Representative slams Hamas for escalation; 'Gaza needs real leaders to work on real problems with water, economy, so much more.'

US Special US Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt responded to the mortar and rocket fire emanating from Gaza and causing injuries and damage in Israel.

"Reprehensible," Greenblatt tweeted; "mortars fired from Gaza at a kindergarten and community in Israel! Hamas has failed – all it can offer is terror. Palestinians in Gaza need real leaders to work on Gaza’s real problems with its water, its economy and so much more."

Dozens of rockets were fired into Israel today. Three Israelis were wounded by shrapnel from a rocket fired at the Eshkol Regional Council.

The IDF continues to strike terrorist targets in Gaza in response to the rocket barrage. One target struck was a terror tunnel leading into Israeli territory from Gaza.

The escalation in violence with Gaza began when a barrage of mortar shells was fired from Gaza at nearby Israeli communities this morning.