'Massive and powerful strike'

Attack tunnel near main humanitarian crossing one of 35 targets struck by IAF in response to mortar barrage this morning.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck 35 terrorist targets in seven terrorist compounds belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip Tuesday.

Six military compounds were attacked, including weapons storage sites, naval targets and terrorist headquarters.

A Hamas terror tunnel leading from the Gaza Strip into Israel was also destroyed during the strikes. The tunnel originated in the Gaza Strip and stretched into Egypt before turning around and breaching Israeli territory.

The tunnel is located in the vicinity of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, which is the main crossing by which humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

The attacks were carried out following the mortar shell barrage by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization into the communities around Gaza this morning. A preschool was struck by one of the mortars fired from Gaza.

צילום: דובר צה"ל פנים המנהרה שהופצצה היום

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said: "Today, this afternoon, we attacked terrorist infrastructures, including another tunnel, in Gaza, in a massive and powerful manner. Hamas and Islamic Jihad are already paying a heavy price, and the bill has only just been submitted to them."