'Reverse flotilla' launched to breach Israeli security blockade

A flotilla of boats and small ships was launched from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in a bid to challenge Israel’s security blockade around the Hamas-ruled Strip.

Launched at just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the flotilla was organized with the support of the Hamas terror group, and departed from a port in Gaza City, AFP reported.

Dubbed the “reverse flotilla”, the attempt mirrors efforts by prior flotillas which attempted to force their way into the Gaza Strip from the Mediterranean.

The most notable was the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla, in which nine Turkish Islamists were killed as they ignored Israeli calls to turn the vessel around and dock at the Ashdod Port.

Special US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt slammed Hamas over the flotilla Monday, calling it a ‘cynical’ bid to preserve the terror group’s power.

Shame on all involved in inciting the so called ‘reverse flotilla’ today,” wrote Greenblatt. “Hamas treats this like a play being acted out for a live media audience. But these are real lives Hamas is cynically risking in a grim bid to hold on to power.”

Israel has imposed a naval blockade on Gaza for over a decade, meant to prevent weapons from being transferred into the hands of Gaza terrorists.

Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers continuously claim the enclave is under an “Israeli siege”. This is despite the fact that Israel regularly allows humanitarian aid and construction materials into Gaza and does so even though Gaza terrorists continue to attack southern Israel with rockets and openly threaten to destroy the Jewish state.