3 dead in Belgium shooting

Gunman kills 2 police officers, passerby and takes hostage in Belgian city of Liege. Shooter yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during attack.

Three people have been killed in a shooting incident in the eastern Belgian city of Liege.

A gunman reportedly shot and killed two Belgian police officers, Tuesday. According to some reports the gunman also took a woman hostage.

Authorities told the BBC that the shooter had been “neutralized” and that the situation was contained. No details have yet been confirmed regarding the condition of the shooter or the hostage.

A separate report by Belgium’s public broadcaster, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF), claimed that police had indicated that the gunman had been killed.

According to Reuters, a third victim, reportedly a passerby, was also shot and killed in the attack. Two other victims, identified as police officers, were wounded in the shooting.

The La Libre Belgique newspaper, citing a police source, claimed that the gunman yelled “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

Other local media outlets said investigators suspected the attack may have been an act of terrorism.

In December 2011, 33-year-old Nordine Amrani, a Belgian national of Moroccan heritage, opened fire at a shopping center in Liege and threw grenades, killing six. Amrani later committed suicide.