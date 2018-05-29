Smotrich blasts policemen in Yitzhar: 'Criminals in uniform'

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) attacked this morning, Tuesday, police officers who operated in the Samaria community of Yitzhar and threatened to confiscate a cell phone documenting police operations there.



"Criminals in uniform! The police continue to trample the law and democracy and abuse the residents of Yitzhar," Smotrich responded to the issue.



"We are waiting for the devoted treatment of the Minister of Public Security, Gilad Erdan, who was angry with me two days ago when I called the policemen at Yitzhar ‘zeros,’ and promised to deal with the matter," Smotritch added on Twitter.

This morning, Arutz Sheva reported an event that took place yesterday during which Tzvi Succot, a right-wing activist and director of the "Otzma Yehudit" movement, arrived in Yitzhar to document the traffic policeman stationed at the entrance to the community.



Succot asked the policeman, "Why exactly Yitzhar?" and wondered about the decision to place the car at the gate of the community and not in the nearby Arab village of Huwara.



"Because I feel like making a roadblock at the Yitzhar entrance," the policeman said. At that point, a police officer arrived at the scene and suggested that the policeman confiscate Succot’s phone only because he filmed the activity there.

"If this phone has material which is needed for investigations, confiscate it - it’s material for investigations," the officer told the policeman, and continued driving.