UN peacekeepers to 'protect' Gaza?

UN Security Council to vote on measure calling for deployment of international forces to 'protect' Gaza Strip.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote later this week on a resolution calling for the deployment of international forces in the Gaza Strip which would, according to the draft, “provide protection for Palestinian citizens”.

The resolution, first proposed by Kuwait two weeks ago following attacks by Gaza rioters on Israel’s security fence, has been endorsed by the Palestinian Authority and Arab states allied with the PA.

Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Saleh Rafat told the PA’s Voice of Palestine on Monday that a vote on the proposal was likely to take place at the end of the week.

While the US is widely expected to veto the UN Security Council measure, Rafat said the PA and its allies would push a similar resolution in the General Assembly if the Security Council proposal fails to pass.

Israel denounced the measure earlier this month, calling the proposal “shameful”.

“The cynicism and attempts to distort reality have reached a new low," said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. "Israel will continue to defend its sovereignty and the security of its citizens against the terror and murderous violence of Hamas."

"This shameful draft resolution is a proposal to support Hamas' war crimes against Israel and the residents of Gaza who are being sent to die for the sake of preserving Hamas' rule."

The PA has demanded the UN intervene on Hamas’ behalf since the outbreak of violence on Israel’s border with Gaza on March 30th.

Over the past two months, tens of thousands of rioters have clashed with Israeli security personnel guarding the border, causing damage to the border fence in attempts to infiltrate into Israeli territory en masse.

More than 110 rioters have been killed since the attacks on the Israeli border began. More than half of the total fatalities have been identified as Hamas terrorists, including 50 of the roughly 60 rioters killed on May 14th.