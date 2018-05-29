'Kite terror endangers lives'

A week after the PA announced it would file a suit at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, farmers from the Gaza vicinity announced their intention to file a countersuit in the court against senior Hamas terrorists in Gaza, over the “kite terror” plaguing Israeli farming communities



The lawsuit will be filed through the Shurat Hadin organization, headed by Adv. Nitzana Darshan-Leitner.



Avigdor Kalpa, director of agriculture at the Moshavei Hanegev organization, which includes 34 farming communities that joined the claim, tells Arutz Sheva that the damage is huge. "Unfortunately, the other side does not stop with this terror, and this is true terrorism that endangers life, not just fields. The damage to my estimate amounts to millions in the entire area surrounding the Gaza Strip, including damages for years to come which will be hard to repair."

Kalpa hopes that the court in The Hague will stand by them. "The countries of the world must know that we are attacked on a daily basis, and if necessary we will send a delegation there to relate what we are going through. Only yesterday they burned a field near the fence and, by a miracle, the water pump didn’t catch fire. Our worker succeeded in saving the place. They use kites or helium balloons with a coal which heats it from below, and also drones. The IDF tries as much as it can to deal with it, but they do not always manage to prevent the damage. Our patrols and the lookouts are constantly patrolling the fence, but sometimes even after you see it, it's too late and, by the time you arrive, the whole field is burnt."

Kalpa declares that despite the tremendous damage, the farmers in the Gaza area are not giving up. "We grow wheat, barley, cotton, nuts, corn, carrots, potatoes, and other things. Our farmers are imbued with faith and do not give up quickly on the Land of Israel, and accept the suffering with love.”