2 women killed in 'horrific' accident in southern Israel

Car crash in southern Israel leaves two 25-year-old women dead. Paramedic: 'The cars were crushed.'

Two Israeli women were killed in a traffic accident in southern Israel Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Route 334, near Kibbutz Ruhama in the western Negev, southwest of Kiryat Gat at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday morning. Two cars crashed into each other in a head-on collision, authorities say, killing the drivers of the two vehicles.

Both of the women were declared dead at the scene by emergency medical response teams.

“This was a horrific traffic accident,” said MDA paramedic Yaakov Farlov. “The cars were crushed. Two drivers, both women roughly 25 years of age, were alone in their cars and were trapped inside. We found them unconscious, not breathing, and with no heartbeat, suffering from serious multi-system injuries.”

On Monday, a 19-year-old IDF soldier was killed after his car collided with a truck on Highway 2.

Police say the driver, Shahar Rubler was driving against traffic at the time of the accident. When police attempted to intervene, Rubler sped off, hitting five other vehicles and colliding with a truck. He was declared dead at the scene.