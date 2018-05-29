Breaking the bonds of an intellectually emotional faith

After growing up in a home whose Christian faith was rooted in intellect and emotion, Richard Abbott explored Torah and Judaism.

Ira and Rod are joined by self-described "Noahide" Richard Abbott from the United Kingdom.

Richard could never understand why he was enamored by Jews and Judaism. It was only after meeting with his minister to discuss his upcoming wedding, and learning how many of the ceremonies were rooted in Rome, that he began his quest to learn what the Torah really says.

This journey has taken him from Christianity, to a life as a "Ben Noach" or Noahide. Richard shares with us his struggles and victories, and gives us insight into where his journey will eventually taken him.





