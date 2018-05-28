Abbas: Jerusalem put me in the hospital

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas blamed the new US embassy in Jerusalem and the US recognition of the holy city as Israel's capital for his recent hospitalization.
Abbas released a statement attributing his hospitalization to stress from current events. “If the story of Jerusalem put me in the hospital, the I leave and say that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.”
"The health of the state is good, we will achieve our goal which is an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.
Abbas, 83, has a history of health problems and smokes heavily. He was discharged Monday after being hospitalized for nine days.
Abbas was elected for a four-term term in 2005, but remains in office nine years after his term expired. He has not appointed a successor.