Abbas: Jerusalem put me in the hospital

PA chairman blames stress of US embassy opening in Jerusalem for his recent hospitalization.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas blamed the new US embassy in Jerusalem and the US recognition of the holy city as Israel's capital for his recent hospitalization.

Abbas released a statement attributing his hospitalization to stress from current events. “If the story of Jerusalem put me in the hospital, the I leave and say that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.”

"The health of the state is good, we will achieve our goal which is an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.