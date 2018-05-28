'Sovereignty is the future of Zionism'

Sovereignty Movement co-chair Nadia Matar spoke to Arutz Sheva about the movement's first Sovereignty Conference for Youth and the importance of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Sunday's conference was organized by the Sovereignty Movement and hosted by actor and comedian Matan Tzur (Underdos). It was held at the request of youth who turned to the Sovereignty Movement asking for tools to answer the public's questions on sovereignty and why it is important for Israel.

Over 1,200 young Israelis attended.

"Hundreds and hundreds of youth from all over Israel...came and answered the call for the conference, this youth conference, here in Jerusalem - with a very simple message: Their parents basically created the Jewish communities. They've been living here in Judea and Samaria, and they don't understand why there's not a status," Matar said.

These youth, she explained, have "a very simple message: The message is, the application of Israeli sovereignty is a must now.... They're backing the Prime Minister, they're backing the government, they're calling upon the ministers, now that we have a positive government in America.""Now is the time to go for the next step. After the Embassy, the time has come for sovereignty...that is the continuation of Zionism," she said, emphasizing that the youth are "the future leaders."