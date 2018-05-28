Jewish woman elected sergeant at arms for WV House of Delegates

Chairwoman of 'Jews Choose Trump' tapped to serve as sergeant at arms for West Virginia House of Delegates.

A Jewish woman became the first female to be elected sergeant at arms for the West Virginia state House of Delegates.

Anne Lieberman was sworn in last week.

She is the first female to hold one of the elected positions in the state legislature – doorkeeper, sergeant at arms and House speaker or Senate president, the local ABC affiliate WCHS reported, citing research by the House clerk.

Lieberman, a native of Charleston, formerly served as a legislative analyst for the Senate Education Committee and as an assistant doorkeeper and assistant sergeant of arms in the House.

Lieberman served as the state chair of www.JewsChooseTrump.org.