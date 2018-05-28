'Override Clause will ensure democracy'

Attorney explains why limiting Supreme Court's ability to strike down Knesset laws will ensure Israel's future as a democracy.

Likud Governance Forum Chairman Lior Katsav spoke with Arutz Sheva about the upcoming attorneys' conference in Eilat, and explained why in his opinion Israel needs to pass the Override Clause.

"During the past few years, the judicial authority has stepped out of the boundaries of its position and begun interfering in the Knesset's legislative process, in the government's policies, and allowing itself to cancel laws," Katsav said. "In essence, [the judicial authority] is creating a new routine."

"We need to redefine the relationship between the Supreme Court, the Knesset, and the government. The Override Clause is a positive solution which will preserve the principle of separation between the authorities, and preserve and ensure democracy.

"Those officials elected by the public were chosen to manage the government and the people's issues. I expect that the Override Clause will receive Knesset approval within the coming days."

Katsav also discussed former Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor's claim that the clause is unnecessary.

In his opinion, when judges interfere in political, ethical, and moral issues, such as how to deal with the African infiltrators, "we just need to redefine the relationship, instead of worrying about these things."

The Override Clause passed its preliminary reading earlier this month. The amendment will allow the Knesset to reenact a law rejected by the Supreme Court, on condition that the final version of the law will establish the ability of a 61-MK majority to enact overriding legislation.