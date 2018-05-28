IDF officer demoted after encouraging soldier to kill himself

Soldier in training threatened to kill himself, only to receive encouragement from officer, leading soldier to pull the trigger.

A company commander in the IDF was demoted recently, after he encouraged a soldier in training to commit suicide, leading the trainee to pull the trigger of a gun pointed at his head.

According to a report Monday morning by Army Radio, the Golani Brigade dismissed the officer from his position due to his behavior during a recent incident.

When a trainee threatened to commit suicide and pointed a gun to his head, the officer, whose identity has not been cleared for publication, told the soldier in training that he should feel free to shoot himself.

The trainee then pulled the trigger with the gun still pointed at his head. However, the gun failed to discharge, and the soldier survived the suicide attempt without injury.

Army Radio reported that the officer involved in the incident has been removed from his position and demoted.