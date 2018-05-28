IDF working to capture terrorist who murdered soldier

Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday morning reported that the IDF is operating on the outskirts of Ramallah, working to capture the terrorist who murdered Staff Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky.

Violent clashes erupted when PA Arabs threw rocks and firebombs at IDF forces.

According to the PA reports, several of the rioters were injured by IDF fire.

On Thursday night, Lubarsky was critically injured during a routine military operation on the outskirts of Ramallah, when his unit arrested members of a terror cell known to have carried out shooting attacks against civilians in Judea and Samaria.

During the operation, an Arab terrorist threw a marble block at Lubarsky’s head, crushing his helmet. Lubarsky was taken to a Jerusalem hospital in critical condition, but remained unconscious and on artificial respiration before succumbing to his injuries on Saturday.